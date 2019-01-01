Longfor Group Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the property business. It operates through three reportable segments. The property development segment, which is the key revenue driver, represents the development and sales of office and commercial premises and residential properties. The property investment segment represents the lease of investment properties, which are self-developed or under subleases by the group to generate rental income. Its property portfolio mainly comprises shopping malls and rental housing. Property management and related services and other segments represent the income generated from property management and related services, hotel operation, and others.