Longfor Group Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the property business. It operates through three reportable segments. The property development segment, which is the key revenue driver, represents the development and sales of office and commercial premises and residential properties. The property investment segment represents the lease of investment properties, which are self-developed or under subleases by the group to generate rental income. Its property portfolio mainly comprises shopping malls and rental housing. Property management and related services and other segments represent the income generated from property management and related services, hotel operation, and others.

Longfor Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Longfor Gr Hldgs (LNGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Longfor Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: LNGPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Longfor Gr Hldgs's (LNGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Longfor Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Longfor Gr Hldgs (LNGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Longfor Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Longfor Gr Hldgs (LNGPF)?

A

The stock price for Longfor Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: LNGPF) is $5.7165 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:43:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Longfor Gr Hldgs (LNGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Longfor Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is Longfor Gr Hldgs (OTCPK:LNGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Longfor Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Longfor Gr Hldgs (LNGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Longfor Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Longfor Gr Hldgs (LNGPF) operate in?

A

Longfor Gr Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.