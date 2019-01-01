QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
20.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
30M
Outstanding
Landbay Inc is primarily involved in the furniture retail business and furniture design business in the New York area. The company's product features urban and contemporary styles, combining comfort and functionality in matching furniture collections and upscale luxury pieces appealing to lifestyle-conscious middle-income consumers. The furniture brands come from different countries including Italy, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and so forth. Further, the company classifies the products by room, designation, or series, such as living room, dining room, bedroom and home office series, and by category or product types such as sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards.

Analyst Ratings

Landbay Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landbay (LNBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landbay (OTCPK: LNBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Landbay's (LNBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Landbay.

Q

What is the target price for Landbay (LNBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Landbay

Q

Current Stock Price for Landbay (LNBY)?

A

The stock price for Landbay (OTCPK: LNBY) is $0.69 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:04:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landbay (LNBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landbay.

Q

When is Landbay (OTCPK:LNBY) reporting earnings?

A

Landbay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Landbay (LNBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landbay.

Q

What sector and industry does Landbay (LNBY) operate in?

A

Landbay is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.