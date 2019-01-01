|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Landbay (OTCPK: LNBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Landbay.
There is no analysis for Landbay
The stock price for Landbay (OTCPK: LNBY) is $0.69 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:04:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Landbay.
Landbay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Landbay.
Landbay is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.