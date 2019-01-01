Landbay Inc is primarily involved in the furniture retail business and furniture design business in the New York area. The company's product features urban and contemporary styles, combining comfort and functionality in matching furniture collections and upscale luxury pieces appealing to lifestyle-conscious middle-income consumers. The furniture brands come from different countries including Italy, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and so forth. Further, the company classifies the products by room, designation, or series, such as living room, dining room, bedroom and home office series, and by category or product types such as sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards.