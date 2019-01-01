QQQ
Laramide Resources Ltd is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets based in Australia and the United States. The company's project includes Churchrock and ISR, New Mexico; La Sal, Utah; La Jara Mesa; Westmoreland, Australia, and Murphy Project.

Laramide Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laramide Resources (LMRXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laramide Resources (OTCQX: LMRXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laramide Resources's (LMRXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laramide Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Laramide Resources (LMRXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laramide Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Laramide Resources (LMRXF)?

A

The stock price for Laramide Resources (OTCQX: LMRXF) is $0.46184 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laramide Resources (LMRXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laramide Resources.

Q

When is Laramide Resources (OTCQX:LMRXF) reporting earnings?

A

Laramide Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Laramide Resources (LMRXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laramide Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Laramide Resources (LMRXF) operate in?

A

Laramide Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.