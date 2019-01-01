LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA is a provider of mobile messaging and communication platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions for customer engagement serving enterprise, SME and government customers. The company offers a wide range of scalable mobile solutions, creating valuable digital convergence between businesses and customers, platforms and users. Its products include LINK Messaging Gateway; LINK Mobile Invoice; LINK Web Experience; LINK Chat; LINK Conversations; and LINK Insight Dashboard.