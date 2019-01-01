LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$191K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$-794.2K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of LM Funding America using advanced sorting and filters.
LM Funding America Questions & Answers
When is LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) reporting earnings?
LM Funding America (LMFA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)?
The Actual EPS was $-4.50, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were LM Funding America’s (NASDAQ:LMFA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $977.6K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
