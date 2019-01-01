LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LM Funding America
LM Funding America Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LM Funding America (NASDAQ: LMFA) was reported by Maxim Group on June 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting LMFA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LM Funding America (NASDAQ: LMFA) was provided by Maxim Group, and LM Funding America initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LM Funding America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LM Funding America was filed on June 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LM Funding America (LMFA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price LM Funding America (LMFA) is trading at is $1.07, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
