LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LumiraDx
LumiraDx Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LumiraDx (NASDAQ: LMDX) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting LMDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 276.34% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LumiraDx (NASDAQ: LMDX) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and LumiraDx maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LumiraDx, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LumiraDx was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LumiraDx (LMDX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.25 to $14.00. The current price LumiraDx (LMDX) is trading at is $3.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
