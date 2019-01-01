Lendlease's ongoing business comprises three segments: development, investments, and construction. Development accounted for more than half of EBITDA in 2020, and the future pipeline is so large it cannot be funded from its own balance sheet. The group is selling projects stakes to its funds management clients. This sacrifices development profit, in return for management fees, reduced risk, and capital to accelerate its development pipeline. Construction generates large revenues but slim margins. This business is retained to preserve expertise and scale for the development business. Lendlease sold its engineering and services business during the pandemic, but retains some risks, notably the Melbourne Metro project which has years to run.