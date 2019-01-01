QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
0.2/2.61%
52 Wk
6.66 - 10.98
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
689M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Lendlease's ongoing business comprises three segments: development, investments, and construction. Development accounted for more than half of EBITDA in 2020, and the future pipeline is so large it cannot be funded from its own balance sheet. The group is selling projects stakes to its funds management clients. This sacrifices development profit, in return for management fees, reduced risk, and capital to accelerate its development pipeline. Construction generates large revenues but slim margins. This business is retained to preserve expertise and scale for the development business. Lendlease sold its engineering and services business during the pandemic, but retains some risks, notably the Melbourne Metro project which has years to run.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lendlease Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lendlease Group (LLESY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lendlease Group (OTCPK: LLESY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lendlease Group's (LLESY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lendlease Group.

Q

What is the target price for Lendlease Group (LLESY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lendlease Group (OTCPK: LLESY) was reported by JP Morgan on November 14, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LLESY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lendlease Group (LLESY)?

A

The stock price for Lendlease Group (OTCPK: LLESY) is $7.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lendlease Group (LLESY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2015.

Q

When is Lendlease Group (OTCPK:LLESY) reporting earnings?

A

Lendlease Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lendlease Group (LLESY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lendlease Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Lendlease Group (LLESY) operate in?

A

Lendlease Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.