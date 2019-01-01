|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lendlease Group (OTCPK: LLESY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lendlease Group.
The latest price target for Lendlease Group (OTCPK: LLESY) was reported by JP Morgan on November 14, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LLESY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lendlease Group (OTCPK: LLESY) is $7.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2015.
Lendlease Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Lendlease Group.
Lendlease Group is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.