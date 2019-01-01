QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.27 - 7.01
Mkt Cap
66.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
41.4
Shares
15.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA offers services as a telecommunications operator. The company provides registered eCommunications, SMS (short message service) solutions, electronic notification, contracting and data validation services. It serves various industries including banking, call centers, financial services, utilities, real estate, insurance agents and brokers, legal services, temporary employment agencies, and government. Its segment comprises SMS Commercial, SMS Wholesale, and SAAS.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lleidanetworks Serveis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lleidanetworks Serveis (LLEIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lleidanetworks Serveis (OTCQX: LLEIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lleidanetworks Serveis's (LLEIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lleidanetworks Serveis.

Q

What is the target price for Lleidanetworks Serveis (LLEIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lleidanetworks Serveis

Q

Current Stock Price for Lleidanetworks Serveis (LLEIF)?

A

The stock price for Lleidanetworks Serveis (OTCQX: LLEIF) is $4.3 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lleidanetworks Serveis (LLEIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lleidanetworks Serveis.

Q

When is Lleidanetworks Serveis (OTCQX:LLEIF) reporting earnings?

A

Lleidanetworks Serveis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lleidanetworks Serveis (LLEIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lleidanetworks Serveis.

Q

What sector and industry does Lleidanetworks Serveis (LLEIF) operate in?

A

Lleidanetworks Serveis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.