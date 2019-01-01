LookSmart Group Inc engages in providing digital advertising solutions. The company provides solutions for search and display advertising customers in a large online advertising ecosystem serving ads that target user queries on partner sites. It offers search advertising customers, targeted search through a search advertising distribution network that uses the company's AdCenter platform technology. It offers advertisers the ability to buy graphical display advertising. The company derives its revenues from LookSmart AdCenter, Novatech.io, ShopWiki and web searches.