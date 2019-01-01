QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
LookSmart Group Inc engages in providing digital advertising solutions. The company provides solutions for search and display advertising customers in a large online advertising ecosystem serving ads that target user queries on partner sites. It offers search advertising customers, targeted search through a search advertising distribution network that uses the company's AdCenter platform technology. It offers advertisers the ability to buy graphical display advertising. The company derives its revenues from LookSmart AdCenter, Novatech.io, ShopWiki and web searches.

LookSmart Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LookSmart Group (LKST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LookSmart Group (OTCPK: LKST) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LookSmart Group's (LKST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LookSmart Group.

Q

What is the target price for LookSmart Group (LKST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LookSmart Group

Q

Current Stock Price for LookSmart Group (LKST)?

A

The stock price for LookSmart Group (OTCPK: LKST) is $1.2 last updated Mon Aug 23 2021 17:01:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LookSmart Group (LKST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LookSmart Group.

Q

When is LookSmart Group (OTCPK:LKST) reporting earnings?

A

LookSmart Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LookSmart Group (LKST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LookSmart Group.

Q

What sector and industry does LookSmart Group (LKST) operate in?

A

LookSmart Group is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.