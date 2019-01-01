QQQ
FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS: LKOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund's (LKOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund.

Q

What is the target price for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR)?

A

The stock price for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS: LKOR) is $52.4344 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR) reporting earnings?

A

FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) operate in?

A

FlexShares Trust FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.