Lake Area Corn Processors LLC through its subsidiary owns and manages an ethanol plant in South Dakota. Ethanol is ethyl alcohol, a fuel component, which is primarily used as an octane enhancer in fuels; an oxygenated fuel additive for reducing ozone and carbon monoxide vehicle emissions; and a non-petroleum-based gasoline substitute. The Fuel grade ethanol is the primary product of the firm which accounts for the majority of the revenue. In addition, it also sells distillers grains and corn oil, the principal co-products of the ethanol production process. Geographically, all the operation of the group is functioned in the United States.