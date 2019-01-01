QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lake Area Corn Processors LLC through its subsidiary owns and manages an ethanol plant in South Dakota. Ethanol is ethyl alcohol, a fuel component, which is primarily used as an octane enhancer in fuels; an oxygenated fuel additive for reducing ozone and carbon monoxide vehicle emissions; and a non-petroleum-based gasoline substitute. The Fuel grade ethanol is the primary product of the firm which accounts for the majority of the revenue. In addition, it also sells distillers grains and corn oil, the principal co-products of the ethanol production process. Geographically, all the operation of the group is functioned in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lake Area Corn Processors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lake Area Corn Processors (LKCRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lake Area Corn Processors (OTC: LKCRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lake Area Corn Processors's (LKCRU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lake Area Corn Processors.

Q

What is the target price for Lake Area Corn Processors (LKCRU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lake Area Corn Processors

Q

Current Stock Price for Lake Area Corn Processors (LKCRU)?

A

The stock price for Lake Area Corn Processors (OTC: LKCRU) is $2.1 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 18:48:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lake Area Corn Processors (LKCRU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lake Area Corn Processors.

Q

When is Lake Area Corn Processors (OTC:LKCRU) reporting earnings?

A

Lake Area Corn Processors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lake Area Corn Processors (LKCRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lake Area Corn Processors.

Q

What sector and industry does Lake Area Corn Processors (LKCRU) operate in?

A

Lake Area Corn Processors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.