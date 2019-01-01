QQQ
Lion Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration and evaluation focused on Southeast Asia, with a specific focus on the immature yet proven Seram Basin of East Indonesia. Seram has extensive existing oil and gas export infrastructure in place for the producing Oseil oil field. It operates in single segment oil and gas exploration, development and production.

Lion Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lion Energy (LIOEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lion Energy (OTCPK: LIOEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lion Energy's (LIOEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lion Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Lion Energy (LIOEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lion Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Lion Energy (LIOEF)?

A

The stock price for Lion Energy (OTCPK: LIOEF) is $0.04 last updated Tue May 25 2021 19:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lion Energy (LIOEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lion Energy.

Q

When is Lion Energy (OTCPK:LIOEF) reporting earnings?

A

Lion Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lion Energy (LIOEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lion Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Lion Energy (LIOEF) operate in?

A

Lion Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.