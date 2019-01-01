QQQ
Lightstone Value Plus REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust company. Principally, it engages in the business of investing in and owning commercial and residential real estate properties located in the United States. The company operates through three segments namely Retail real estate, Multi-family residential real estate, Industrial real estate and Hospitality Segment. Additionally, its commercial holdings consist of retail primarily multi-tenant shopping centers, lodging, industrial and residential properties comprised of multi-family complexes. The company generates revenue through the provision of rental, tenant and other services.

Lightstone Value Plus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lightstone Value Plus (LHTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lightstone Value Plus (OTCGM: LHTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lightstone Value Plus's (LHTV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lightstone Value Plus.

Q

What is the target price for Lightstone Value Plus (LHTV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lightstone Value Plus

Q

Current Stock Price for Lightstone Value Plus (LHTV)?

A

The stock price for Lightstone Value Plus (OTCGM: LHTV) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lightstone Value Plus (LHTV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lightstone Value Plus.

Q

When is Lightstone Value Plus (OTCGM:LHTV) reporting earnings?

A

Lightstone Value Plus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lightstone Value Plus (LHTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lightstone Value Plus.

Q

What sector and industry does Lightstone Value Plus (LHTV) operate in?

A

Lightstone Value Plus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.