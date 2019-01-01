Lightstone Value Plus REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust company. Principally, it engages in the business of investing in and owning commercial and residential real estate properties located in the United States. The company operates through three segments namely Retail real estate, Multi-family residential real estate, Industrial real estate and Hospitality Segment. Additionally, its commercial holdings consist of retail primarily multi-tenant shopping centers, lodging, industrial and residential properties comprised of multi-family complexes. The company generates revenue through the provision of rental, tenant and other services.