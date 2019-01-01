QQQ
LIGATT Security International Inc provides security services. The company is engaged in providing Computer Security, Crime Investigations and Identity Theft security solutions.

Analyst Ratings

LIGATT Security Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LIGATT Security Intl (LGTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LIGATT Security Intl (OTCEM: LGTT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LIGATT Security Intl's (LGTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LIGATT Security Intl.

Q

What is the target price for LIGATT Security Intl (LGTT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LIGATT Security Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for LIGATT Security Intl (LGTT)?

A

The stock price for LIGATT Security Intl (OTCEM: LGTT) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:31:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LIGATT Security Intl (LGTT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LIGATT Security Intl.

Q

When is LIGATT Security Intl (OTCEM:LGTT) reporting earnings?

A

LIGATT Security Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LIGATT Security Intl (LGTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LIGATT Security Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does LIGATT Security Intl (LGTT) operate in?

A

LIGATT Security Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.