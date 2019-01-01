QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lightspace Corp is engaged in the product research, design and development, market research, business planning, marketing, sales, and distribution of interactive lighting entertainment products to industries.

Lightspace Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lightspace (LGTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lightspace (OTCEM: LGTS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lightspace's (LGTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lightspace.

Q

What is the target price for Lightspace (LGTS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lightspace

Q

Current Stock Price for Lightspace (LGTS)?

A

The stock price for Lightspace (OTCEM: LGTS) is $0.04 last updated Tue Mar 09 2021 16:31:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lightspace (LGTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lightspace.

Q

When is Lightspace (OTCEM:LGTS) reporting earnings?

A

Lightspace does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lightspace (LGTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lightspace.

Q

What sector and industry does Lightspace (LGTS) operate in?

A

Lightspace is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.