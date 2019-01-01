|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Metabasis Therapeutics Inc (OTC: LGNZZ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Metabasis Therapeutics Inc.
There is no analysis for Metabasis Therapeutics Inc
The stock price for Metabasis Therapeutics Inc (OTC: LGNZZ) is $0.14 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Metabasis Therapeutics Inc.
Metabasis Therapeutics Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Metabasis Therapeutics Inc.
Metabasis Therapeutics Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.