LG Household & Health Care Ltd is a producer of household and personal-care products. It has three main product segments: the beauty segment, the health segment, and the refreshing segment. In the beauty segment, the most well-known brands are: Su:m (based on natural fermentation technology), OHUI (incorporating stem cell technology), Whoo, and Belif (based on a medicinal plant). The health segment has six main product categories: oral care, personal care, paper-based products, hair care, laundry, and household care. The refreshing segment includes bottled water, sparking water, juice, lifestyle beverages, sports beverages, tea, and coffee.