Lahontan Gold
(OTCPK:LGCXF)
0.17
00
At close: Jun 9
Lahontan Gold (OTC:LGCXF), Quotes and News Summary

Lahontan Gold (OTC: LGCXF)

Day High/Low0.17 - 0.17
52 Week High/Low0.16 - 0.17
Open / Close0.17 / 0.17
Float / Outstanding- / 91.5M
Vol / Avg.1.5K / 10K
Mkt Cap15.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lahontan Gold Corp is engaged in the exploration of gold and silver. The projects of the company include Santa Fe, Moho, and Redlich.
Lahontan Gold Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Lahontan Gold (LGCXF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Lahontan Gold (OTCPK: LGCXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Lahontan Gold's (LGCXF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Lahontan Gold.

Q
What is the target price for Lahontan Gold (LGCXF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Lahontan Gold

Q
Current Stock Price for Lahontan Gold (LGCXF)?
A

The stock price for Lahontan Gold (OTCPK: LGCXF) is $0.17 last updated June 9, 2022, 1:34 PM UTC.

Q
Does Lahontan Gold (LGCXF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lahontan Gold.

Q
When is Lahontan Gold (OTCPK:LGCXF) reporting earnings?
A

Lahontan Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Lahontan Gold (LGCXF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Lahontan Gold.

Q
What sector and industry does Lahontan Gold (LGCXF) operate in?
A

Lahontan Gold is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.