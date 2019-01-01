QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Leafly Holdings Inc operates an online cannabis information resource platform. It offers cannabis retailers and brands subscription-based marketplace listings that provide its cannabis audience with information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options through legal retailers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Leafly Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leafly Holdings (LFLYW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ: LFLYW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leafly Holdings's (LFLYW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leafly Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Leafly Holdings (LFLYW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leafly Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Leafly Holdings (LFLYW)?

A

The stock price for Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ: LFLYW) is $0.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leafly Holdings (LFLYW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leafly Holdings.

Q

When is Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLYW) reporting earnings?

A

Leafly Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leafly Holdings (LFLYW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leafly Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Leafly Holdings (LFLYW) operate in?

A

Leafly Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.