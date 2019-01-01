QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lead Innovation Corp is in the business of manufacturing and deploying plants for recycling waste tires into commodity products through pyrolysis. The company also manages and operates a boutique hotel brand Junhao and a hospitality supply chain that includes the Classico and Lead Innovation brand. It aims to build a worldwide hospitality supply chain to service China, Asia, Europe and the United States.

Lead Innovation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lead Innovation (LEIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lead Innovation (OTCPK: LEIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lead Innovation's (LEIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lead Innovation.

Q

What is the target price for Lead Innovation (LEIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lead Innovation

Q

Current Stock Price for Lead Innovation (LEIC)?

A

The stock price for Lead Innovation (OTCPK: LEIC) is $0.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:19:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lead Innovation (LEIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lead Innovation.

Q

When is Lead Innovation (OTCPK:LEIC) reporting earnings?

A

Lead Innovation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lead Innovation (LEIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lead Innovation.

Q

What sector and industry does Lead Innovation (LEIC) operate in?

A

Lead Innovation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.