There is no Press for this Ticker
Leon's Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer that operates in two main segments, both involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. Leon's segment includes the 86 physical stores nationwide and the leons.ca website. The Brick segment includes The Brick, The Brick Mattress, and the Brick Outlet stores, as well as the website thebrick.com. The company also provides aftersales service for appliances through its TransGlobal Services subsidiary. TGS offers installment and repair services to both Leon's and The Brick customers. The firm is also the country's commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies.

Leon's Furniture Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leon's Furniture (LEFUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leon's Furniture (OTCPK: LEFUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leon's Furniture's (LEFUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leon's Furniture.

Q

What is the target price for Leon's Furniture (LEFUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leon's Furniture

Q

Current Stock Price for Leon's Furniture (LEFUF)?

A

The stock price for Leon's Furniture (OTCPK: LEFUF) is $18.89 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:27:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leon's Furniture (LEFUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2018.

Q

When is Leon's Furniture (OTCPK:LEFUF) reporting earnings?

A

Leon's Furniture does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leon's Furniture (LEFUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leon's Furniture.

Q

What sector and industry does Leon's Furniture (LEFUF) operate in?

A

Leon's Furniture is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.