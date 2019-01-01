Leon's Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer that operates in two main segments, both involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. Leon's segment includes the 86 physical stores nationwide and the leons.ca website. The Brick segment includes The Brick, The Brick Mattress, and the Brick Outlet stores, as well as the website thebrick.com. The company also provides aftersales service for appliances through its TransGlobal Services subsidiary. TGS offers installment and repair services to both Leon's and The Brick customers. The firm is also the country's commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies.