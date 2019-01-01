QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.05 - 1.08
Mkt Cap
314.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
299.7M
Outstanding
Leclanche SA is a Switzerland-based company. It operates through three segments. Stationary Business, which is the key revenue driver, sells customized systems to both electricity generation markets and in transmission and distribution markets. E-Transport Business sells customized systems in the mass marine, road, and rail transportation. Specialty Battery Business develops and delivers both turn-key customized solutions and off-the-shelf solutions incorporating battery storage and/or charging solutions utilizing both in-house and third-party technologies for civil, military, medical, and industrial machinery markets. Geographically, it exports its products to the Netherlands, Canada, the USA, France, Germany, and others.

Leclanche Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leclanche (LECNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leclanche (OTCEM: LECNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Leclanche's (LECNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leclanche.

Q

What is the target price for Leclanche (LECNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leclanche

Q

Current Stock Price for Leclanche (LECNF)?

A

The stock price for Leclanche (OTCEM: LECNF) is $1.05 last updated Fri Jun 18 2021 13:49:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leclanche (LECNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leclanche.

Q

When is Leclanche (OTCEM:LECNF) reporting earnings?

A

Leclanche does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leclanche (LECNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leclanche.

Q

What sector and industry does Leclanche (LECNF) operate in?

A

Leclanche is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.