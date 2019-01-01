Leclanche SA is a Switzerland-based company. It operates through three segments. Stationary Business, which is the key revenue driver, sells customized systems to both electricity generation markets and in transmission and distribution markets. E-Transport Business sells customized systems in the mass marine, road, and rail transportation. Specialty Battery Business develops and delivers both turn-key customized solutions and off-the-shelf solutions incorporating battery storage and/or charging solutions utilizing both in-house and third-party technologies for civil, military, medical, and industrial machinery markets. Geographically, it exports its products to the Netherlands, Canada, the USA, France, Germany, and others.