Lepanto Consolidated Mining Co is a Filipino primary gold producer. Lepanto currently operates the Victoria and Teresa gold deposits. The Group derives revenue from the following main operating business segments: Mining Activities- This segment engages in exploration and mining of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and all kinds of ores, metals, minerals, oil, gas, and coal and their related by-products; Service- This segment derives its income from drilling, hauling and sawmilling services to its related and outside parties; Others- This segment is engaged in the trading, manufacturing, investing and insurance broker activities of the Group. The Mining segment generates maximum revenue for the company.