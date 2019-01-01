QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/202.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
6.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
66.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lepanto Consolidated Mining Co is a Filipino primary gold producer. Lepanto currently operates the Victoria and Teresa gold deposits. The Group derives revenue from the following main operating business segments: Mining Activities- This segment engages in exploration and mining of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc and all kinds of ores, metals, minerals, oil, gas, and coal and their related by-products; Service- This segment derives its income from drilling, hauling and sawmilling services to its related and outside parties; Others- This segment is engaged in the trading, manufacturing, investing and insurance broker activities of the Group. The Mining segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lepanto Cons Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lepanto Cons Mining (LECBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lepanto Cons Mining (OTCEM: LECBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lepanto Cons Mining's (LECBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lepanto Cons Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Lepanto Cons Mining (LECBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lepanto Cons Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Lepanto Cons Mining (LECBF)?

A

The stock price for Lepanto Cons Mining (OTCEM: LECBF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 18:19:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lepanto Cons Mining (LECBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lepanto Cons Mining.

Q

When is Lepanto Cons Mining (OTCEM:LECBF) reporting earnings?

A

Lepanto Cons Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lepanto Cons Mining (LECBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lepanto Cons Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Lepanto Cons Mining (LECBF) operate in?

A

Lepanto Cons Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.