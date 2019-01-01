QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.4K
Div / Yield
1.07/1.23%
52 Wk
85.83 - 140
Mkt Cap
48.4B
Payout Ratio
69.19
Open
-
P/E
59.01
EPS
0
Shares
557.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
London Stock Exchange Group is a fully integrated financial exchange company covering the financial market value chain from primary and secondary markets across multiple asset classes over data, index and analytics down to clearing and post-trading reporting. With the acquisition of Refinitiv, LSEG generates about two thirds of its revenue from data and analytics including its FTSE Russell and WM/Refinitiv benchmarks as well as data feeds and terminals. The group is also a majority shareholder in Tradeweb, one of the dominant global fixed income trading venues, as well as LCH, the largest clearing house for over-the-counter swaps globally.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

London Stock Exchange Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy London Stock Exchange Gr (LDNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of London Stock Exchange Gr (OTCPK: LDNXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are London Stock Exchange Gr's (LDNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for London Stock Exchange Gr.

Q

What is the target price for London Stock Exchange Gr (LDNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for London Stock Exchange Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for London Stock Exchange Gr (LDNXF)?

A

The stock price for London Stock Exchange Gr (OTCPK: LDNXF) is $86.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does London Stock Exchange Gr (LDNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for London Stock Exchange Gr.

Q

When is London Stock Exchange Gr (OTCPK:LDNXF) reporting earnings?

A

London Stock Exchange Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is London Stock Exchange Gr (LDNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for London Stock Exchange Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does London Stock Exchange Gr (LDNXF) operate in?

A

London Stock Exchange Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.