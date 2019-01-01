Landis+Gyr Group AG is a provider of integrated energy management products tailored to an energy company. It offers electricity meters, heat and cooling meters, software services and custom solutions, grid management, and communication networks. The company's geographical segment includes the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The Americas segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells the company's Gridstream and advanced meter solutions, digital electricity meters, and other related services. The EMEA segment sells the company's prepayment electricity meters, gas meters, and other services, and The Asia Pacific segment sells the company's load control devices, system deployment services, and related services. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas & EMEA segment.