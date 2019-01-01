QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Landis+Gyr Group AG is a provider of integrated energy management products tailored to an energy company. It offers electricity meters, heat and cooling meters, software services and custom solutions, grid management, and communication networks. The company's geographical segment includes the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The Americas segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells the company's Gridstream and advanced meter solutions, digital electricity meters, and other related services. The EMEA segment sells the company's prepayment electricity meters, gas meters, and other services, and The Asia Pacific segment sells the company's load control devices, system deployment services, and related services. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas & EMEA segment.

Landis+Gyr Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landis+Gyr Group (LDGYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCPK: LDGYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Landis+Gyr Group's (LDGYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Landis+Gyr Group.

Q

What is the target price for Landis+Gyr Group (LDGYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Landis+Gyr Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Landis+Gyr Group (LDGYY)?

A

The stock price for Landis+Gyr Group (OTCPK: LDGYY) is $16.9 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landis+Gyr Group (LDGYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landis+Gyr Group.

Q

When is Landis+Gyr Group (OTCPK:LDGYY) reporting earnings?

A

Landis+Gyr Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Landis+Gyr Group (LDGYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landis+Gyr Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Landis+Gyr Group (LDGYY) operate in?

A

Landis+Gyr Group is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.