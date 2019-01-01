QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec of Beirut operates as a real estate development company and is engaged in the reconstruction and development of Beirut city center. Its objective is to acquire real estate properties, to finance and ensure the execution of all infrastructure works in the Beirut Central District (BCD) area, to prepare and reconstruct the BCD area, to reconstruct or restore the existing buildings, to erect buildings and sell, lease or exploit such buildings and lots and to develop the landfill on the seaside. The company's services include master and urban planning, land development, real estate development, facility management, and broadband services.

Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec (LDBTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec (OTCEM: LDBTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec's (LDBTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec.

Q

What is the target price for Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec (LDBTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec

Q

Current Stock Price for Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec (LDBTY)?

A

The stock price for Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec (OTCEM: LDBTY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec (LDBTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec.

Q

When is Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec (OTCEM:LDBTY) reporting earnings?

A

Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec (LDBTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec.

Q

What sector and industry does Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec (LDBTY) operate in?

A

Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.