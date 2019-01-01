Lebanese Co for Dev&Rec of Beirut operates as a real estate development company and is engaged in the reconstruction and development of Beirut city center. Its objective is to acquire real estate properties, to finance and ensure the execution of all infrastructure works in the Beirut Central District (BCD) area, to prepare and reconstruct the BCD area, to reconstruct or restore the existing buildings, to erect buildings and sell, lease or exploit such buildings and lots and to develop the landfill on the seaside. The company's services include master and urban planning, land development, real estate development, facility management, and broadband services.