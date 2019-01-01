QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/3K
Div / Yield
0.29/0.66%
52 Wk
38.84 - 47.49
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
35.82
Open
-
P/E
58.05
EPS
0.22
Shares
37.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lectra is engaged in the design and development of software, CAD/CAM equipment, and associated services designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture products. The company serves fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture markets, as well as other industries, such as aeronautical, marine and wind power industries. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the Europe region.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lectra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lectra (LCTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lectra (OTCEM: LCTSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lectra's (LCTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lectra.

Q

What is the target price for Lectra (LCTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lectra

Q

Current Stock Price for Lectra (LCTSF)?

A

The stock price for Lectra (OTCEM: LCTSF) is $44.057847 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 17:49:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lectra (LCTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lectra.

Q

When is Lectra (OTCEM:LCTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Lectra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lectra (LCTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lectra.

Q

What sector and industry does Lectra (LCTSF) operate in?

A

Lectra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.