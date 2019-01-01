|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lectra (OTCEM: LCTSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lectra.
There is no analysis for Lectra
The stock price for Lectra (OTCEM: LCTSF) is $44.057847 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 17:49:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lectra.
Lectra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Lectra.
Lectra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.