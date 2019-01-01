Lancashire Hldgs (OTC:LCSHF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lancashire Hldgs
Lancashire Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lancashire Hldgs (OTCPK: LCSHF) was reported by Citigroup on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LCSHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lancashire Hldgs (OTCPK: LCSHF) was provided by Citigroup, and Lancashire Hldgs initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lancashire Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lancashire Hldgs was filed on July 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lancashire Hldgs (LCSHF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Lancashire Hldgs (LCSHF) is trading at is $4.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
