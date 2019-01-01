QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31K
Div / Yield
0.15/2.11%
52 Wk
6.53 - 10.2
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
244M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 7:23AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Lancashire Holdings Ltd is a specialty insurer and reinsurer. More than two-thirds of the premiums it receives are for insurance and reinsurance contracts that cover the United States and Canada or offshore areas throughout the world. Property insurance and reinsurance premiums provide the largest portion of the company's revenue. The company also provides insurance in the energy, marine, and aviation segments. More than a third of the company's premiums come through the company's Cathedral platform, which consists of two syndicates within Lloyd's market.

Lancashire Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lancashire Hldgs (LCSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lancashire Hldgs (OTCPK: LCSHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lancashire Hldgs's (LCSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lancashire Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Lancashire Hldgs (LCSHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lancashire Hldgs (OTCPK: LCSHF) was reported by Citigroup on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LCSHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lancashire Hldgs (LCSHF)?

A

The stock price for Lancashire Hldgs (OTCPK: LCSHF) is $7.1 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:09:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lancashire Hldgs (LCSHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lancashire Hldgs.

Q

When is Lancashire Hldgs (OTCPK:LCSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Lancashire Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lancashire Hldgs (LCSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lancashire Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Lancashire Hldgs (LCSHF) operate in?

A

Lancashire Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.