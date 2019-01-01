Lancashire Holdings Ltd is a specialty insurer and reinsurer. More than two-thirds of the premiums it receives are for insurance and reinsurance contracts that cover the United States and Canada or offshore areas throughout the world. Property insurance and reinsurance premiums provide the largest portion of the company's revenue. The company also provides insurance in the energy, marine, and aviation segments. More than a third of the company's premiums come through the company's Cathedral platform, which consists of two syndicates within Lloyd's market.