Lecere Corp is a United States based company engaged in providing restaurants with integrated resource management software. The software helps restaurants manage and optimize the balance between their resources and their customers' experiences. The company's FIRMS (Fully-Integrated Restaurant Management Software) package helps restaurants reduce their operating costs while enhancing customer satisfaction. FIRMS is an integrated set of Software as a Service (SaaS) modules used for optimizing the operation of restaurants on any level, ranging from an individual restaurant to multinational chain restaurants.

Lecere Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lecere (LCRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lecere (OTCEM: LCRE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lecere's (LCRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lecere.

Q

What is the target price for Lecere (LCRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lecere

Q

Current Stock Price for Lecere (LCRE)?

A

The stock price for Lecere (OTCEM: LCRE) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 16:06:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lecere (LCRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lecere.

Q

When is Lecere (OTCEM:LCRE) reporting earnings?

A

Lecere does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lecere (LCRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lecere.

Q

What sector and industry does Lecere (LCRE) operate in?

A

Lecere is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.