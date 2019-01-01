Lecere Corp is a United States based company engaged in providing restaurants with integrated resource management software. The software helps restaurants manage and optimize the balance between their resources and their customers' experiences. The company's FIRMS (Fully-Integrated Restaurant Management Software) package helps restaurants reduce their operating costs while enhancing customer satisfaction. FIRMS is an integrated set of Software as a Service (SaaS) modules used for optimizing the operation of restaurants on any level, ranging from an individual restaurant to multinational chain restaurants.