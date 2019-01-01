QQQ
Ladybug Resource Group Inc business purpose is to assist in the design of websites and website components that use specific marketing messages or themes to reach target audiences. Its initial marketing focus is the websites of the funeral industry in the Seattle, Washington area. Ladybug developed its first product to be marketed to companies in the funeral business. This product, when installed on a funeral home's Website, made it easy to place obituaries on the Website.

Ladybug Resource Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ladybug Resource Group (LBRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ladybug Resource Group (OTCEM: LBRG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ladybug Resource Group's (LBRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ladybug Resource Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ladybug Resource Group (LBRG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ladybug Resource Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ladybug Resource Group (LBRG)?

A

The stock price for Ladybug Resource Group (OTCEM: LBRG) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 20:35:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ladybug Resource Group (LBRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ladybug Resource Group.

Q

When is Ladybug Resource Group (OTCEM:LBRG) reporting earnings?

A

Ladybug Resource Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ladybug Resource Group (LBRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ladybug Resource Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ladybug Resource Group (LBRG) operate in?

A

Ladybug Resource Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.