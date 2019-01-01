LaserBond Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and reclamation of industrial components and assemblies used in capital-intensive industries and environments such as mining, minerals processing, energy, construction, and primary metals manufacturing. The company's operating segment include Services, Products, Technology and Research & Development. It generates maximum revenue from the Products segment. Geographically, it operates only in Australia. The company serves Mining, Drilling, Mineral processing, Power Generation, Transport and Marine, Fluid Handling and Other Industries.