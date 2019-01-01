L E Lundbergforetagen AB is an investment holding company with a long-term, activist orientation. Its portfolio includes a wholly owned unlisted real estate entity, publicly-traded subsidiaries, and other major shareholdings. Lundberg's investment objective is to generate returns on capital that over time substantially exceed the yield on a risk-free, interest-bearing instrument. Real estate operations, which the company has conducted through subsidiaries for decades, account for nearly half of the company's net asset value. Lundberg exercises activism through board representation on all of its portfolio companies. It supports its capital allocation program by maintaining low levels of indebtedness on its balance sheet.