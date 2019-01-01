QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
13.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.93
Shares
248M
Outstanding
L E Lundbergforetagen AB is an investment holding company with a long-term, activist orientation. Its portfolio includes a wholly owned unlisted real estate entity, publicly-traded subsidiaries, and other major shareholdings. Lundberg's investment objective is to generate returns on capital that over time substantially exceed the yield on a risk-free, interest-bearing instrument. Real estate operations, which the company has conducted through subsidiaries for decades, account for nearly half of the company's net asset value. Lundberg exercises activism through board representation on all of its portfolio companies. It supports its capital allocation program by maintaining low levels of indebtedness on its balance sheet.

L E Lundbergforetagen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy L E Lundbergforetagen (LBGUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of L E Lundbergforetagen (OTCPK: LBGUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are L E Lundbergforetagen's (LBGUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for L E Lundbergforetagen.

Q

What is the target price for L E Lundbergforetagen (LBGUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for L E Lundbergforetagen

Q

Current Stock Price for L E Lundbergforetagen (LBGUF)?

A

The stock price for L E Lundbergforetagen (OTCPK: LBGUF) is $52.9989 last updated Thu Dec 17 2020 16:43:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does L E Lundbergforetagen (LBGUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for L E Lundbergforetagen.

Q

When is L E Lundbergforetagen (OTCPK:LBGUF) reporting earnings?

A

L E Lundbergforetagen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is L E Lundbergforetagen (LBGUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for L E Lundbergforetagen.

Q

What sector and industry does L E Lundbergforetagen (LBGUF) operate in?

A

L E Lundbergforetagen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.