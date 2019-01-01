QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
54.55 - 77.75
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.86
Shares
53.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of small molecule and specialty biologic drugs. The company has a diversified portfolio of products that it markets in Spain through its specialized sales force of specialist physicians, hospitals and pharmacies. Laboratorios' research and development pipeline is focused on the expansion of applications, indications, and alternative mechanisms of action for heparin-derived products. The company aims to obtain new pharmaceutical products that enable the regular administration of formulations that are administered daily in chronic and prolonged treatments.

Analyst Ratings

Laboratorios Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laboratorios (LABFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laboratorios (OTCPK: LABFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Laboratorios's (LABFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laboratorios.

Q

What is the target price for Laboratorios (LABFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laboratorios

Q

Current Stock Price for Laboratorios (LABFF)?

A

The stock price for Laboratorios (OTCPK: LABFF) is $68.75 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 14:34:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laboratorios (LABFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laboratorios.

Q

When is Laboratorios (OTCPK:LABFF) reporting earnings?

A

Laboratorios does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Laboratorios (LABFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laboratorios.

Q

What sector and industry does Laboratorios (LABFF) operate in?

A

Laboratorios is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.