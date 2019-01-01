QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.11/2.89%
52 Wk
3.5 - 3.82
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
18.15
Open
-
P/E
13.3
EPS
10.38
Shares
434.2M
Outstanding
Kyushu Financial Group Inc is a financial service provider based in Japan. The company along with its subsidiaries provides traditional banking services to its customers.

Kyushu Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kyushu Financial Group (KYUNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kyushu Financial Group (OTCGM: KYUNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kyushu Financial Group's (KYUNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kyushu Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Kyushu Financial Group (KYUNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kyushu Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Kyushu Financial Group (KYUNF)?

A

The stock price for Kyushu Financial Group (OTCGM: KYUNF) is $3.82 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 20:23:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kyushu Financial Group (KYUNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyushu Financial Group.

Q

When is Kyushu Financial Group (OTCGM:KYUNF) reporting earnings?

A

Kyushu Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kyushu Financial Group (KYUNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kyushu Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Kyushu Financial Group (KYUNF) operate in?

A

Kyushu Financial Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.