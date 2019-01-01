|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kyushu Electric Power Co (OTCPK: KYSEY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kyushu Electric Power Co.
There is no analysis for Kyushu Electric Power Co
The stock price for Kyushu Electric Power Co (OTCPK: KYSEY) is $7.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:16:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Kyushu Electric Power Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kyushu Electric Power Co.
Kyushu Electric Power Co is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.