Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc supplies electricity services to Kyushu, Japan. Additionally, it operates across various smaller islands within the jurisdiction of Kyushu's prefectural government. Nuclear power generates most of the company's electricity, although it also generates electricity from hydroelectric power, geothermal, coal, oil, and natural gas. The firm owns the largest geothermal power facility in Japan. The company's segments include domestic electric power, other energy services, information and communication service, and others, which consists of a real estate business and nursing home business. The power generation segment accounts for most of the firm's revenue and is further split into the electricity energy segment.