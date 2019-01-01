Kyocera (OTC:KYOCY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.690
Quarterly Revenue
$4.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$479.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Kyocera using advanced sorting and filters.
Kyocera Questions & Answers
When is Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCY) reporting earnings?
Kyocera (KYOCY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kyocera’s (OTCPK:KYOCY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.1B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.