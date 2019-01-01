Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. operates six business segments: dormitory business, hotel business, Contracted Services Business, Food Services Business, Construction Business and Other Business in Japan. The Dormitory business offers student dormitory, corporate dormitory, Domeal and consigned dormitory. Hotel business includes Resort Hotel named Dormy Inn. Contracted Services Business offers services including building management and building construction work. Other business segment includes senior life business which manages houses for the elderly and Public Kyoritsu Partnership business (PKP) which includes consigned services business provided to regional government bodies. The Company generates maximum revenue from dormitory business.