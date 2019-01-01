QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
3.73
Shares
39M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. operates six business segments: dormitory business, hotel business, Contracted Services Business, Food Services Business, Construction Business and Other Business in Japan. The Dormitory business offers student dormitory, corporate dormitory, Domeal and consigned dormitory. Hotel business includes Resort Hotel named Dormy Inn. Contracted Services Business offers services including building management and building construction work. Other business segment includes senior life business which manages houses for the elderly and Public Kyoritsu Partnership business (PKP) which includes consigned services business provided to regional government bodies. The Company generates maximum revenue from dormitory business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kyoritsu Maintenance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kyoritsu Maintenance (KYMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kyoritsu Maintenance (OTCPK: KYMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kyoritsu Maintenance's (KYMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kyoritsu Maintenance.

Q

What is the target price for Kyoritsu Maintenance (KYMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kyoritsu Maintenance

Q

Current Stock Price for Kyoritsu Maintenance (KYMCF)?

A

The stock price for Kyoritsu Maintenance (OTCPK: KYMCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kyoritsu Maintenance (KYMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyoritsu Maintenance.

Q

When is Kyoritsu Maintenance (OTCPK:KYMCF) reporting earnings?

A

Kyoritsu Maintenance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kyoritsu Maintenance (KYMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kyoritsu Maintenance.

Q

What sector and industry does Kyoritsu Maintenance (KYMCF) operate in?

A

Kyoritsu Maintenance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.