Kaixin Auto Hldgs
(NASDAQ:KXIN)
0.8738
0.0188[2.20%]
At close: May 27
0.90
0.0262[3.00%]
After Hours: 7:36PM EDT
Day High/Low0.85 - 0.89
52 Week High/Low0.78 - 3.73
Open / Close0.85 / 0.87
Float / Outstanding127.5M / 174.9M
Vol / Avg.207.3K / 1.5M
Mkt Cap152.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.25
Total Float127.5M

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kaixin Auto Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 26

EPS

$1.670

Quarterly Revenue

$100M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kaixin Auto Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kaixin Auto Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) reporting earnings?
A

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (KXIN) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 26, 2019 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN)?
A

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (KXIN) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 14, 2019 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Kaixin Auto Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:KXIN) revenues?
A

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (KXIN) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 14, 2019 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

