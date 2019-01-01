QQQ
KWG Resources Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of base and precious metals and in the development of a transportation link to access the areas where these are located. It also has interests in technology relating to the production of chromium iron alloys. The company is focused on the development of chromite deposits in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario, Canada. Its properties include Black Horse, Big Daddy claims, Koper Lake, and McFaulds Lake.

KWG Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KWG Resources (KWGBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KWG Resources (OTCPK: KWGBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KWG Resources's (KWGBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KWG Resources.

Q

What is the target price for KWG Resources (KWGBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KWG Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for KWG Resources (KWGBF)?

A

The stock price for KWG Resources (OTCPK: KWGBF) is $0.0252 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:49:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KWG Resources (KWGBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KWG Resources.

Q

When is KWG Resources (OTCPK:KWGBF) reporting earnings?

A

KWG Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KWG Resources (KWGBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KWG Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does KWG Resources (KWGBF) operate in?

A

KWG Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.