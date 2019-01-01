Kureha Corp manufactures and sells chemicals and chemical-based products in four segments based on product type. The specialty plastics segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells plastic wrap used by consumers to package food, as well as commercial food packaging and fishing line. The advanced materials segment sells plastics such as polyvinylidene fluoride used in electronic materials and for water treatment, as well as carbon used in lithium ion batteries and industrial insulation. The specialty chemicals segment sells pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, and industrial chemicals. The construction and other operations segment provides construction, engineering, and logistics services.