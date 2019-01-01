QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
4.03/9.74%
52 Wk
27.99 - 46.93
Mkt Cap
13.3B
Payout Ratio
51.94
Open
-
P/E
5.33
Shares
320.7M
Outstanding
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd is engaged in the exploration, mining, processing blending and sale of iron ore to the global steel industry. The company primarily operates in South Africa, with mining operations in the Northern Cape and Limpopo provinces, as well as a head office in Centurion, Gauteng, and a port operation in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape. The company's flagship asset is the Sishen mine, which it holds a majority stake, located near the town of Kathu in the Northern Cape Province. The Sishen mine is an opencast mine and produces the bulk of the group's iron ore, most of which is exported. It also holds interest in Kolomela mine.

Kumba Iron Ore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kumba Iron Ore (KUMBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCPK: KUMBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kumba Iron Ore's (KUMBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kumba Iron Ore.

Q

What is the target price for Kumba Iron Ore (KUMBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kumba Iron Ore

Q

Current Stock Price for Kumba Iron Ore (KUMBF)?

A

The stock price for Kumba Iron Ore (OTCPK: KUMBF) is $41.35 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:37:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kumba Iron Ore (KUMBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kumba Iron Ore.

Q

When is Kumba Iron Ore (OTCPK:KUMBF) reporting earnings?

A

Kumba Iron Ore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kumba Iron Ore (KUMBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kumba Iron Ore.

Q

What sector and industry does Kumba Iron Ore (KUMBF) operate in?

A

Kumba Iron Ore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.