Kokuyo Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of stationery, office furniture, and store utensils for retail businesses, as well as space design and consultation. The company operates through segments: stationery, furniture, and mail-order and retail. The stationery business provides stationery in Japan and other regions such as Vietnam, China, and India. The furniture business consists of the production and sale of office furniture, store fixtures, and furniture for public and commercial spaces. The mail-order and retail business provides mail-order services for individuals and retail and wholesale businesses, along with electronic purchasing systems and operation of information sites.