Kits Eyecare Ltd is an online retailer of contact lenses and eyewear. The company's contact lens partners include Acuvue, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Biofinity, CooperVision and Dailies, and glasses partners include Oakley, Prive Revaux, Ray-Ban and Tom Ford, which enables us to offer our customers best-in-class brands and products in eyecare.