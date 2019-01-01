QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.73 - 8.19
Mkt Cap
69.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
31.1M
Outstanding
Kits Eyecare Ltd is an online retailer of contact lenses and eyewear. The company's contact lens partners include Acuvue, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Biofinity, CooperVision and Dailies, and glasses partners include Oakley, Prive Revaux, Ray-Ban and Tom Ford, which enables us to offer our customers best-in-class brands and products in eyecare.


Kits Eyecare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kits Eyecare (KTYCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kits Eyecare (OTCPK: KTYCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kits Eyecare's (KTYCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kits Eyecare.

Q

What is the target price for Kits Eyecare (KTYCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kits Eyecare

Q

Current Stock Price for Kits Eyecare (KTYCF)?

A

The stock price for Kits Eyecare (OTCPK: KTYCF) is $2.2371 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:43:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kits Eyecare (KTYCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kits Eyecare.

Q

When is Kits Eyecare (OTCPK:KTYCF) reporting earnings?

A

Kits Eyecare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kits Eyecare (KTYCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kits Eyecare.

Q

What sector and industry does Kits Eyecare (KTYCF) operate in?

A

Kits Eyecare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.