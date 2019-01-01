QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Kurita Water Industries Ltd. is a provider of water treatment solutions in Japan. It operates through two segments, The Water Treatment Chemical segment, and The Water Treatment Equipment segment. The Water Treatment Chemical segment sells water treatment-related chemicals, for air conditioning, petroleum refining, pulp and paper processing-related applications. The Water Treatment Equipment segment manufactures and sells water production systems, drinking water treatment equipment, water and wastewater treatment equipment for various industries. Additionally, the segment is also responsible for supplying ultrapure water, the provision of maintenance service and the operation of water treatment facilities.

Kurita Water Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kurita Water Industries (OTCPK: KTWIY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kurita Water Industries's (KTWIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kurita Water Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kurita Water Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY)?

A

The stock price for Kurita Water Industries (OTCPK: KTWIY) is $77.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:10:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kurita Water Industries.

Q

When is Kurita Water Industries (OTCPK:KTWIY) reporting earnings?

A

Kurita Water Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kurita Water Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Kurita Water Industries (KTWIY) operate in?

A

Kurita Water Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.