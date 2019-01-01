QQQ
Katitas Co Ltd operates in the housing market in Japan. The company is engaged in the business activities of purchase, renovation, and sale of secondhand houses.

Katitas Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Katitas Co (KTITF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Katitas Co (OTCPK: KTITF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Katitas Co's (KTITF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Katitas Co.

Q

What is the target price for Katitas Co (KTITF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Katitas Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Katitas Co (KTITF)?

A

The stock price for Katitas Co (OTCPK: KTITF) is $

Q

Does Katitas Co (KTITF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Katitas Co.

Q

When is Katitas Co (OTCPK:KTITF) reporting earnings?

A

Katitas Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Katitas Co (KTITF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Katitas Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Katitas Co (KTITF) operate in?

A

Katitas Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.