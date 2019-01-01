QQQ
Kantone Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Sales of cultural products; Technology: System sales including software licensing and services and Technology: Leasing of system products. It generates maximum revenue from the Technology: System sales including software licensing and services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.

Kantone Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kantone Holdings (KTHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kantone Holdings (OTCPK: KTHGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kantone Holdings's (KTHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kantone Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Kantone Holdings (KTHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kantone Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Kantone Holdings (KTHGF)?

A

The stock price for Kantone Holdings (OTCPK: KTHGF) is $0.05 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kantone Holdings (KTHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kantone Holdings.

Q

When is Kantone Holdings (OTCPK:KTHGF) reporting earnings?

A

Kantone Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kantone Holdings (KTHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kantone Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Kantone Holdings (KTHGF) operate in?

A

Kantone Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.