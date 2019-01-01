QQQ
KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (ARCA: KTEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF's (KTEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF.

Q

What is the target price for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) stock?

A

The latest price target for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (ARCA: KTEC) was reported by Needham on November 15, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KTEC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC)?

A

The stock price for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (ARCA: KTEC) is $16.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:52:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF.

Q

When is KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (ARCA:KTEC) reporting earnings?

A

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) operate in?

A

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.