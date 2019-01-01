QQQ
Analyst Ratings

CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 (KTBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 (OTC: KTBA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095's (KTBA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095.

Q

What is the target price for CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 (KTBA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095

Q

Current Stock Price for CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 (KTBA)?

A

The stock price for CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 (OTC: KTBA) is $24.7735 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:50:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 (KTBA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.88 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 28, 2012.

Q

When is CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 (OTC:KTBA) reporting earnings?

A

CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 (KTBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095.

Q

What sector and industry does CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 (KTBA) operate in?

A

CORTS Trust for Bellsouth 7.00% CorTS Ctfs due 12/01/2095 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.